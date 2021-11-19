Miami commissioners banish electric scooters from city streets, reports say

Commissioners said the scooters increased dangers to drivers and riders and created littering, according to reports.

MIAMI — Miami is reportedly pumping the brakes on electric scooter rentals, demanding companies to take them off their streets immediately.

The Miami Herald reports city commissioners voted to end a pilot program that allowed companies to place scooters across the area. Vendors were given till midnight on Thursday to deactivate the motorized scooters and 5 p.m. on Friday to get them off the streets, the Herald reports.

According to WSVN, commissioners said the scooters increased dangers to drivers and riders and created littering across downtown sidewalks.

Here in Tampa, crews were able to recover 67 electric scooters from the Hillsborough River near the Tampa Riverwalk.

According to the city, scooter companies are contractually obligated to remove their scooters when they end up in places they're not supposed to be — including the bottom of the river.