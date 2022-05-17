'No way you could prepare': South Florida family reflects on 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew

Hurricane Andrew rapidly intensified before making landfall in Miami.

MIAMI — Hurricane Andrew completely wiped out parts of south Florida back on Aug. 24, 1992.

It was a time before I was born, but a severe storm whose name has been called for many years since the day it devastated my family's home and surrounding areas.

Leading up to the storm 30 years ago, the Chong family in South Miami-Dade prepared for Hurricane Andrew like you would for any hurricane headed to the Florida coast. It was a time before the average Florida home came with hurricane shutters. It was when taping windows and bringing in outdoor furniture you didn't want to lose were the only forms of protection that came to mind in 1992.

And then nighttime fell.

"It sounded like a train," my Aunt Jennifer Chong said. She was a new mother of an 8-month-old and hunkered down in one of the rooms in the house.

What's interesting about the architecture of my family's home that sits on the bend of a street, completely open to Hurricane Andrew's path, is that, technically, there are no internal bedrooms to take cover. The house is shaped like an "L" or maybe a "U" with a shorter right side, and the back patio and yard take the surrounding area.

My aunt, two uncles, cousin and both grandparents would find refuge in the two bedrooms on the far left of the home.

"As it went on it got worse," my grandmother, Yvonne Chong, said.

She and my grandfather were in the closet of one bedroom as my uncle held a box spring above them for safety. In the next room over, my Uncle Damian Chong was in the same position with his wife and their baby. Their dogs were in the game room, along with the birds in cages, on the other side of the house. It was a pitch black, freight train whirring, indescribable night. My aunt said it was a blur.

"We did not expect something that bad," Damian said. "Mentally, you can never prepare—no way you could prepare."

I asked if they had plans to evacuate, but that was never a thought. They knew the house would be able to stand, but were not prepared for the Spanish tiles from the town homes' roofs across the street to come flinging toward their home.

"It was like missiles," Jennifer said.

The tiles pierced and destroyed the roof of my family's home, allowing the rain in. The tiles also destroyed four out of five cars sitting in the driveway of the home.

The aftermath was almost as bad as the night. Walking outside the next day, my family found palm trees through their front door, a downed fence, a caved-in roof in the master bedroom and everything in the backyard ended up in the pool. My grandma, Yvonne, said it looked like black bean soup.

It took almost a year or so to completely rebuild. A couple of weeks after the storm, insurance and FEMA kicked in. They received a trailer to live in while the yearlong renovations began on the home. From sliding glass doors to windows, and roofing, everything needed to be replaced.

During that time, communities and neighborhood friends joined together in their time of need as they all struggled to put together the pieces. Friends from Broward County even came down to help.

There were a total of 61 tornadoes produced by Andrew and its remnants after it made its second landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane in Louisiana, The Weather Channel says.

My family believes they were close to some of those tornadoes.

Hurricane Andrew was the strongest and most devastating hurricane on record to hit South Florida, according to The Weather Channel. It caused around $26 billion in damages, making it the most expensive natural disaster in U.S. history. Nearly 49,000 homes were destroyed; my family's home was one of them. Fifteen people died as a direct result of the hurricane (28 indirect deaths were attributed to Hurricane Andrew).