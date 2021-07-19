Brawl on Frontier Airlines flight was racially-motivated, passenger claims

The traveler said an argument turned physical when a white passenger used a racial slur against a Black passenger, according to local media reports.

MIAMI — A brawl erupted on a Frontier Airlines flight headed from Philadelphia to Miami.

The fight was caught on video.

Onlookers tell television station WPLG an argument turned physical while passengers were deplaning a flight Saturday evening at Miami International Airport.

Kiera Pierre Louis, the woman who recorded the video on her phone, told the station one passenger was angered because another was taking a while to grab luggage from an overhead bin. That's when, according to the woman, the angry traveler used a racist slur and punched the guy.

“You can see the white man on top of the Black passenger just beating him between the seats," Louis told WPLG, adding relatives and a flight attendant tried to intervene.

Bystanders were eventually able to separate the men, WABC 7 News said.

After they were separated, there was some criticism that the Black passenger might've been asked to stay behind while the white passenger was allowed to leave. However, police told WABC that wasn't the case. Rather, they tell WABC, the Black man remained to file a police report.

He ultimately decided not to press charges.

Frontier Airlines, in a statement to WPLG, confirmed the fight happened toward the back of the aircraft while deplaning at MIA.

"The flight crew requested law enforcement assistance," the airline wrote, in part, to WPLG. "All passengers involved were asked to remain on the aircraft however some disregarded the flight crew’s instructions. Ultimately, local law enforcement became involved.”