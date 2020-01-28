MIAMI — People as far away as South Florida -- and people even farther away -- reportedly felt the power of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked the Caribbean Sea.

It struck around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday between Cuba and Jamaica at a depth of about 6.2 miles underground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Several aftershocks have occurred since, including a severe 6.3 magnitude quake northwest of Jamaica.

Although the strongest shaking from the earthquakes is being experienced on the islands, people in Miami say they, too, felt the tremors.

RELATED: 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes the Caribbean, reportedly felt in Miami

Helicopter video from WFOR-TV showed crowds of people gathering outside tall skyrises in Miami's Brickell area, with reports of evacuations.

"Not everyone noticed it in my office. I was sitting at my desk and felt my chair swaying," said Raquel Perez, an employee at the Don Soffer Clinical Research Center on the UM Medical Campus, speaking with the TV station.

"Then, I noticed the cords of our window blinds swaying back and forth. It didn’t look like it was windy outside, so I couldn’t figure out why the building was swaying, but it was."

Miami-Dade County tweeted the city's Stephen P. Clark building, a downtown skyscraper, closed as a precaution.

Miami Fire Rescue said structural engineers were told to respond to buildings that reported seismic activity.

As of 4 p.m., "there are no orders to evacuate buildings."

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake and others are occurring along what's known as the Caribbean Plate, a predominately strike-slip plate where there is sideways motion between the North American Plate and the Caribbean Plate.

When there is too much pressure between the moving plates, earthquakes can occur.

Sometimes, too much pressure can build, releasing even more powerful earthquakes. Tuesday's 7.7. magnitude quake is considered a major earthquake.

Bathymetry of the northeast corner of the Caribbean plate.

U.S. Geological Survey

The National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico said there was no tsunami threat for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands following the major quake.

RELATED: 5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter