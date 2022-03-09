South Florida high school student shot, flown to hospital

According to local media outlets, it wasn't immediately clear if the shooting happened on or near the campus.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla — An 18-year-old South Florida high school student was airlifted to the hospital after being shot somewhere in the vicinity of the campus in Miami Gardens, CBS Miami reports.

The local television station says the North Gardens High School student appears to have been wounded in the leg.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, but police told CBS that "suspects" were in custody.

According to WSVN, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The outlet added that authorities have not yet said if it happened inside or outside the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.