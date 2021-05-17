Police: Miami teen jogger found dead was killed by passing car

The remains of Diana Gomez were found Sunday night.

MIAMI — Police are saying the death of a teenage Miami girl who disappeared while on a morning jog was caused by a hit-and-run driver.

The remains of Diana Gomez were found Sunday night by a relative off the 79th Street causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina, Miami police said.

Her family and law enforcement had been searching for her since she disappeared Saturday morning.

Police had originally suspected Gomez was killed, but by Monday afternoon they had determined she had been struck by a gray or silver car that fled.

"A life was lost in this, and we now know, we now strongly believe it was a hit-and-run involving a grey vehicle," said City of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, according to WSVN-TV.

The TV station reports, citing police, that the car should have passenger side and windshield damage. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.