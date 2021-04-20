Miami Grand Prix to join F1 Racing calendar in 2022

The race will be held on an exciting new layout at the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI — Formula 1 Racing is making its way back to Florida for the first time since 1959!

The brand new Miami Grand Prix will join the F1 calendar in 2022. The race will be held on a new layout at the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, which is home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

According to Formula 1's website, Miami will be the 11th location Formula 1 has raced at in the U.S. since the championship began in 1950. It will be its second time in Florida since the race landed in Sebring in Highlands County back in 1959.

No word on a race date yet, but F1 president Stefano Domenicali said he expects the first race in a 10-year deal to take place in the second quarter of 2022.

“The USA is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race. We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers exciting racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution to the people in the local community.”

Som exciting news for those who live in Miami Gardens--not only will the race provide an economic boost, but promoters for the event are working with the community to provide a portion of discounted tickets for Miami Gardens residents.