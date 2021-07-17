Florida woman charged with aggravated manslaughter after 2-year-old dies in hot car

MIAMI — A Florida woman is facing criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child left in a hot car, police say.
Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman.
Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning.
She drove the girl to her own home first — the daycare wasn’t open yet — and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.
- New catch-and-release measures issued for Tampa Bay due to red tide
- Experts explain how red tide is different this year compared to 2018
- Deputies: Man crashes through St. Pete-Clearwater fencing before boarding Coast Guard aircraft
- Florida among 4 states fueling latest COVID-19 wave as new cases nearly double
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter