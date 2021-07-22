Miami Hurricanes' safety Avantae Williams arrested for domestic violence

The 20-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a "pregnant victim."

MIAMI — A University of Miami football player was arrested Wednesday night for domestic violence in Miami Dade County.

Avantae Williams, 20, is a second-year freshman safety for the Hurricanes, though he did not play during the 2020 season due to a medical issue, the Miami Herald reports.

While details of the incident are not clear, Williams is charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a "pregnant victim." He was booked into jail at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday with a $10,000 bond.

The Miami Hurricanes football program shared the following statement with 10 Tampa Bay:

“We are aware that football student-athlete Avantae Williams has been arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department. He was immediately suspended from all team activities.”

Originally from Deland, 247Sports adds that Williams was UM’s top signee as a recruit out of the 2020 class. He was ranked 2020's number one overall safety in the nation by Rivals.com. The site also ranks him as the fifth-best player in the state for the class of 2020.