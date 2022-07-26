Police: Gunman shoots man in torso, runs away after taking just $1

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Miami Beach police say a man is in a medically-induced coma after getting shot in the torso during a robbery. Now, they're asking for help finding the person responsible.

The shooting happened around 4:35 a.m. on July 21 on 8th Street near Michigan Court in Miami. Investigators say a man and his friend were sitting on the steps of their apartment when a man approached them and demanded money.

He shot the man sitting on the steps before taking off with $1 and a wallet belonging to the friend, the police department wrote on Facebook.

The man who was shot is a 25-year-old from Argentina who moved to South Florida two months prior, news station WPLG reports. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit where he remains in a coma.

"We thought in the last 24 hours he was going to die," Fernando Gallardo, the man's father, told CBS Miami. "Please have empathy for us... we need justice"

The shooter is described as a 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 man between 28 and 32 years old. Police say he has dark wavy hair with a fade on the sides and lighter brown tips along with a goatee and a possible tribal tattoo on the right side of his neck.

He was reportedly wearing a black zippered athletic jacket with red stripes on each sleeve and black athletic pants at the time of the shooting. The police department released a sketch of the man they are looking for.