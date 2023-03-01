Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old girl last seen in Miami

Ava Joseph is described as 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

MIAMI — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in Miami.

Ava Joseph was in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue before she disappeared and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it's possible she's in the company of Jennifer Joseph, 21.

The two could be driving in a 2016, blue Kia Forte IX with the Florida tag number 28AQRT, FDLE says.

Ava Joseph is described by authorities as 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes, while Jennifer Joseph is 5-foot-4 and also has black hair with brown eyes.