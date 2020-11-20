Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old Miami girl

FDLE says Paige Strickland was last seen Thursday in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 15th Avenue in Miami.

MIAMI — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

FDLE says Paige Strickland was last seen Thursday in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 15th Avenue in Miami.

Her hair is dyed purple and blonde and she has a reddish birthmark on her right cheek. Investigators say she might have a blue backpack with her.

FDLE says it could be hard for Paige to communicate.