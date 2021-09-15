Miami nurse pleads guilty to making threats to kill Vice President Kamala Harris

The woman sent 30-second video clips of herself to her husband in prison threatening to kill the Vice President.

MIAMI — A South Florida woman has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Court records show that 39-year-old Niviane Petit Phelps pleaded guilty last week in Miami federal court to six counts of making threats against the vice president.

During the plea hearing, Phelps admitted that in February, she sent her husband, who was in prison, 30-second video clips of herself threatening to kill the vice president.

The video shows Phelps making threats, screaming curse words and saying that she had accepted $53,000 to carry out the "hit" against Harris, the U.S. Attorney's Office reports. She also said she could carry out the assassination within 50 days. Officials say Phelps recorded some of the clips herself and her children recorded others.

After sending the clips, she is reported to have sent a photo of herself holding a gun with a target sheet at a gun range. And two days later, Phelps applied for a concealed weapon permit, officials report.

Law enforcement officers who handled the case say the woman admitted that had they not come to her house, she "doesn't know" what would have happened.