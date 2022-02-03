South Florida leaders allow neighborhoods to decide whether or not to protect peacocks

A 20-year Miami-Dade County rule had protected the peafowl from harm or capture until now.

MIAMI — They have been a non-native staple of Miami cities for years. Peacocks frequently roam the sidewalks and streets of neighborhoods across the area, often with no fear of any harm.

That's thanks in part to a 20-year Miami-Dade County rule which protects the peafowls from harm or capture.

But, South Florida hospitality has officially run its course. Commissioners this week passed an ordinance allowing cities to pull their protective restrictions if they can present a plan to humanely remove them.

For years, communities have been split on how to deal with peacocks. On the one hand, their presence has become a symbol for Miami. On the other, their booming population has become a headache for neighbors.

The Washington Post reports that during the bird's mating season — between February and March — neighbors have complained of the peafowls being overly aggressive, banging on doors and windows, sometimes racking up $30,000 worth of damage.

Peacocks are native to Asia and Africa so their presence in the Sunshine State is still a mystery. Some theories surrounding how they first arrived in Florida include the peafowl being brought over as pets before escaping.