HCSO: Miami police director shoots himself following argument with wife in Tampa

Police said Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez is "critical but stable" following surgery at a Tampa-area hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. — The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department is recovering at a Tampa hospital after shooting himself Sunday on the side of Interstate 75, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Tampa police said Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, 52, was at the Marriott Waterside in Tampa for a law enforcement conference over the weekend. Officers arrived at the hotel just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that a man had pointed a gun at himself outside.

Police were directed to the 12th floor where they saw a woman exit a room followed by Ramirez, according to Tampa police.

Ramirez reportedly told officers he had been involved in an argument with the woman but had not displayed a firearm. He also said he had no intention to harm himself or others, according to police. The woman corroborated the story and shared that she did not have concerns about her safety.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed with 10 Tampa Bay that following the argument, Ramirez shot himself on the side of I-75 with his wife. The police director was "critically injured" and taken to a Tampa hospital for surgery, Miami-Dade police said.

“We have been advised by local law enforcement agencies that our Director, Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez, has suffered a critical injury in the Tampa area. We understand he is currently undergoing surgery," a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department read earlier. “We ask you to please keep him in your prayers.”

In a later statement, the Miami-Dade Police Department said Ramirez was "critical but stable" following surgery.

Ramirez is a 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade police agency. In May, he announced his intention to seek election for the newly-created role of sheriff in 2024, signaling his desire to remain the leading law enforcement official.

In a tweet, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it was investigating the incident along with the Florida Highway Patrol.