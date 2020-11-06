Police: 7 people arrested for vandalizing Christopher Columbus statue in Miami

A statue of Juan Ponce de León was also vandalized.

MIAMI — Miami police say seven people were arrested for vandalizing statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de León in the city.

The arrests happened after a chaotic scene ensued where protesters had a confrontation with police. News outlets report the altercation occurred after demonstrators spray-painted statues of Columbus and León in Bayfront Park with the letters “George Floyd,” “BLM," and a hammer and sickle.

Police say officers were assaulted and their car was damaged when they arrived at the scene. News outlets report some protesters had been blocking police cars and a video from the scene shows police tackling one protester to the ground.

Protests organizer Richard Dombroff said the demonstration was peaceful before law enforcement arrived, CBS News reported.