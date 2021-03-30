MIAMI — Miami will soon be home to the tallest residential building south of New York City. The Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami will give stunning 360-degree views of one of Florida's biggest cities.
The building will reach 100 stories tall, towering 1,049 feet above Biscayne Bay, according to Local10. There will be 360 private homes along with 205 guest rooms. There will be a restaurant on property, places to host functions, a pool with cabanas, a spa, a gym, and more.
If you're interested in getting inside the large tower, it's going to cost you. Local10 says the starting price for your new home will be at least $1 million.
The high rise is being developed by Property Markets Group (PMG). The group has offices in both Miami and Manhattan.
- 'We’re not supportive of that': Gov. Ron DeSantis says vaccine passports will not be coming to Florida
- President Biden says 90% of adults eligible for COVID vaccine by April 19
- People aged 40 and up can now get a COVID vaccine
- Coverage: Chauvin defense attorney cross-examines 911 dispatcher
- ‘We’re in a plateau’: Scientists warn Florida's COVID-19 cases could increase again soon as data levels out
- Great white shark located about 30 miles off the coast of Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter