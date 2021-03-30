The 100 story building will be home to apartments and condos that start at $1 million, according to Local 10.

MIAMI — Miami will soon be home to the tallest residential building south of New York City. The Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami will give stunning 360-degree views of one of Florida's biggest cities.

The building will reach 100 stories tall, towering 1,049 feet above Biscayne Bay, according to Local10. There will be 360 private homes along with 205 guest rooms. There will be a restaurant on property, places to host functions, a pool with cabanas, a spa, a gym, and more.

If you're interested in getting inside the large tower, it's going to cost you. Local10 says the starting price for your new home will be at least $1 million.

The high rise is being developed by Property Markets Group (PMG). The group has offices in both Miami and Manhattan.