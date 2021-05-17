Foul play likely in death of teen who disappeared after run

The Miami Herald reports her body was found feet away from missing person fliers created by her family.

MIAMI — Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing 16-year-old girl whose body has been discovered along a causeway near a Miami harbor.

Miami police say officers recovered the remains of Diana Gomez-Sanchez at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, one day after she was reported missing after not returning home following a run.

The Miami Herald reports her body was found feet away from missing person fliers created by her family.

The assistant police chief says detectives are searching for evidence at the scene and interviewing witnesses and family members. The official says an autopsy is pending.

No further information has been released.