TRENTON, Fla. — After about four months in prison, Michael Drejka has been transferred to protective custody.

The Florida Department of Corrections said Drejka was involved in an "isolated incident with another inmate" at Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton, Florida. According to FDC, security staff brought the situation under control and Drejka was examined by medical staff.

No further information about Drejka's condition could be provided by the department because of federal and state privacy laws.

FDC said he will remain separated from the general population until a protective management review is completed.

Drejka, 49, was convicted of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton over a parking spot at a Clearwater convenience store. He was sentenced Oct. 10, 2019, to 20 years in prison.

The case got national attention. And, although Drejka never used a "Stand Your Ground" defense during his trial, the case once again put the spotlight on Florida's controversial self-defense law.

