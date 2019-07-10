OCALA, Fla. — Michael Jones Jr. is charged with four new counts of homicide, one for each of the children he's accused of killing in the most atrocious of manners, court documents show.

Jones, 38, pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree homicide in September for his wife's death, 32-year-old Casei Jones. Investigators say they believe her body was kept in a van weeks after her killing, and she only was discovered when Jones crashed it in Georgia.

Casei Jones' children, Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1, all were found at a separate location.

Michael Jones is charged with four new counts of first-degree premeditated homicide in the deaths of his two children and two step-children, the Marion County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, Oct. 7.

RELATED: 'True evil': Missing Florida mom, 4 children found dead as investigation focuses on her husband

Marion County Sheriff's Office

Following weeks of investigation, the sheriff's office says Michael Jones killed his wife on July 10 with a baseball bat and strangled the two oldest children. About two weeks later, authorities say they believed he killed the two youngest children by drowning them.

Casei Jones was reported missing by her family on Sept. 15 after they hadn't heard from her for about six weeks.

"(Michael Jones) has no right to walk the face of this Earth," Sheriff Billy Woods said at the time of Michael Jones' arrest. "I hate to be him when he stands before the Lord."

RELATED: 'Blunt force trauma': Deputies believe Ocala woman was beaten to death with a baseball bat

RELATED: Judge denies bail for Florida man accused of killing wife, her four children

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter