Migos rapper Quavo on board Miami Beach yacht during reported robbery

Police said conflicting reports from those involved and lack of other evidence meant no one was arrested.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Quavo, a rapper and the co-founder of the hip-hop group Migos, was on board a yacht in Miami Beach during a reported robbery that prompted a response from police, a report from the agency details.

Miami Beach police said they responded to the possible strongarm robbery around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 114 SW N. River Dr., near Mt. Sinai Hospital in Miami.

Officers said dispatch told them this had all happened on a boat and several Miami police officers were already there and had detained several men.

During the investigation, Miami Beach officers said they learned the call came after the boat captain told the boat guests their rental time was ending and they needed to return the boat.

The captain reportedly told police two of the men became "very aggressive" toward him and his crew and also demanded a refund.

One of the men reportedly threatened the captain, telling him if he turned the boat around, he would kill him and throw him off the boat, the report stated. The captain also told police the 39-year-old man took his wallet out of his pocket, which had about $3,500 inside and his phone. Then the man reportedly threatened a crew member that if the rental money wasn't returned, he would kill him, too.

The man then followed the crew member to one of the rooms on the boat where the rental money — approximately $5,000 — was stored, the boat captain reportedly told police. As the crew member did this, the boat captain contacted the boat's owner who called authorities, according to police.

However, police noted the crew member contradicted part of the boat captain's account, telling officers the man didn't follow him.

When interviewed by police, the 39-year-old man reportedly denied robbing anyone. The man showed a detective text messages and receipts that showed payment for the boat rental via CashApp, the report said. Additional text messages showed the boat owner and the man arguing about rental hours and the boat owner saying he would call the cops, according to police.

Miami Beach police added that while two guns were found on the boat, no one made threats with a weapon. Because of the lack of cameras on the boat combined with conflicting statements from those involved, police said no one was arrested.

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was not involved in the argument or alleged threats, the report shows.