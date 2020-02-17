KEY WEST, Fla. — No, it’s wasn’t a remake of an Alfred Hitchcock movie, but thousands upon thousands of birds were on the move.

They’re migrating back north after escaping a frigid winter, and one massive flock was captured on weather radar flying over the Florida Keys.

To a casual radar observer, the flock appeared like a fast-moving thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service says it happened Sunday night.

As for what kind of birds created the impressive sight – NWS points to Cornell University researchers who say it could have been one of 118 different species.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology has an animated map on its website that shows their migration patterns.

If you've Got a Minute, 10News Meteorologist Grant Gilmore explains some of the science behind this eye-popping phenomenon.

