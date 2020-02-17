KEY WEST, Fla. — No, it’s wasn’t a remake of an Alfred Hitchcock movie, but thousands upon thousands of birds were on the move.
They’re migrating back north after escaping a frigid winter, and one massive flock was captured on weather radar flying over the Florida Keys.
To a casual radar observer, the flock appeared like a fast-moving thunderstorm.
The National Weather Service says it happened Sunday night.
As for what kind of birds created the impressive sight – NWS points to Cornell University researchers who say it could have been one of 118 different species.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology has an animated map on its website that shows their migration patterns.
If you've Got a Minute, 10News Meteorologist Grant Gilmore explains some of the science behind this eye-popping phenomenon.
RELATED: Pigeon wearing tiny sombrero spotted in Nevada
RELATED: Brown pelican named official bird of St. Pete—finally
RELATED: Officers looking for person who shot and killed bald eagle
What other people are reading right now:
- Kentucky firefighter, daughter among 4 killed in crash while headed to volleyball tournament
- Sheriff: Man shot and killed by deputy during SWAT standoff in Polk County
- Disney star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies at age 15
- You can now buy a dog collar that swears every time your dog barks
- Daytona 500 pushed to Monday afternoon because of weather
- 'Hopefully I scared him': Florida man baits mail package thief
- In reversal, Florida approves $2 million compensation claim for man wrongfully convicted in 1976
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter