Mike Pence plans trip to Florida for 'time off'

SANIBEL, Fla. — One week after Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence appears ready to take some time off.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Pence is scheduled to travel to Sanibel, Florida, Tuesday through Saturday.
Pence has vacationed on the island along Florida’s Gulf Coast several times previously. Pence’s office didn’t immediately comment on the trip on Monday.
The trip comes as Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida as of 11:00 p.m. ET Sunday night. That's more than 200 miles away from where the vice president plans to stay.
While Eta moves southwest away from Florida Monday, it is expected to move back toward the state by mid-week, where it may still intensify some, but no longer become a hurricane.
The trip also comes as President Donald Trump has pledged to continue trying to contest the outcome of the election and as President-elect Joe Biden is ramping up his transition efforts.
Earlier today, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were briefed virtually on the coronavirus pandemic by a task force of experts. In remarks following the briefing, Biden cautioned that Americans still face “a dark winter” and need to be aggressive about mask wearing and social distancing as infections continue to surge around the country.
Though Pfizer announced promising results from a vaccine trial and is on track to file an emergency use application with regulators this month, Biden noted it could be months before a vaccine is widely available.
RELATED: Eta's path shifts slightly west, Tampa Bay remains in the cone while path becomes more uncertain
RELATED: While Florida awaits more possible impacts from Tropical Storm Eta, 2 other systems are being tracked
What other people are reading right now:
- What Tampa Bay area schools are closing ahead of Tropical Storm Eta?
- Tropical Storm Eta no longer expected to become a hurricane but Tampa Bay still in its cone
- While Florida awaits more possible impacts from Tropical Storm Eta, 2 other systems are being tracked
- LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of Tropical Storm Eta, Manatee County Emergency Management plans to declare local state of emergency
- Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
- Joe Biden elected 46th president of the United States, CBS projects
- Doctors say take precautions for a safer Thanksgiving during the pandemic
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter