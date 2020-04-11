Military spouses thankful Amendment 6 passed, providing more support

The amendment passed with 90% of the vote.

TAMPA, Fla. — With an Election Day as divided and attention-grabbing as ever, military spouses are thankful amendments in Florida didn't get overlooked.

Amendment 6 passed in a landslide with 90 percent of voters supporting it.

"My initial thought was it's about time. I'm the surviving spouse of an army veteran," Jackie June said.

June and her husband Matthew got married back in 2011. Matthew passed away 5 years ago after battling ALS.

"My husband didn't die during his military service but because of his military service," June said.

"There are so many financial burdens when you lose your spouse in any stage of life and no matter what their job was," June said.

She was surprised to learn that a property tax discount granted to veterans was not passed on to surviving spouses. Something Amendment 6 finally changed.

"Property taxes as a single parent are a killer. This is just one more thing that can help give some people a little extra breathing room every month," June said.

The amendment officially means a homestead property tax discount will officially transfer to the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran. Not many were opposed to it passing except the League of Women Voters, which preferred property tax law be kept out of Florida's constitution.

June says it's a change that will make a big difference for so many spouses.

"This is a really good way to let them know that their loved one's death mattered. So that little bit of financial burden can really help," June said.

