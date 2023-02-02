x
Florida

Crying over spilled milk: Semi-truck carrying 1,000 crates of milk overturns in Florida

The incident happened early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Credit: Seminole County Fire Department

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla — First, it was cookies, now it's milk. One thousand crates of milk were unloaded from a semi-truck after it overturned Thursday morning in Seminole County.

The accident happened on State Road 436 and Red Bug Lake Road, Seminole County Fire Department said in a tweet. 

Authorities said one person was inside the truck at the time of the incident and received minor injuries. 

Sadly, a week ago exactly, Girl Scout cookies were spilled all over a Kentucky highway after a semi-truck carrying the delectable goodies was involved in a firey crash. 

No injuries were reported, but commuters did face some delays.

North Pendleton Fire released an image of the result and Twitter users were quick to react. 

   

