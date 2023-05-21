Minion Land coming to Universal Studios in Orlando this summer

The new land will expand upon the popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction at the theme park.

ORLANDO, Fla. — They may not speak the same language as you, but beginning this summer, people can experience the new Minion Land coming to Universal Studios Florida!

Universal Orlando Resort announced in a news release last week new details of how guests can laugh, eat and be up to no good with the Minions at Minion Land on Illumination Avenue, which is a new area and attraction at the theme park.

The new land will expand upon the popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and guests will get to see a new collection of experiences inspired by the movie franchise.

"As soon as guests enter the land, they’ll be greeted by a fun, photo-worthy 'Minion Land' marquee featuring 22 Minions before embarking on the mischief that awaits along Illumination Ave," Universal Orland Resort said in a statement. "[Guests will be] blasting their way to supervillain stardom in Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast to savoring tasty dishes at the Minion Cafe to snacking on banana-flavored popcorn at Pop-a-Nana and meeting fan-favorite characters along the way."

Below are some of the features guests can expect to see at Minion Land:

Illumination's Minion Cafe

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast

Illumination Theater

People at Minion Land can also discover murals, photo opportunities and more throughout the area that celebrate other characters from popular Illumination films.

"Minion Land is yet another example of how Universal Destinations & Experiences is raising the bar on immersive storytelling for the entire family using beloved stories and franchises often seen in films," the news release reads.