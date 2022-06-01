Mirabel from 'Encanto' to debut in Walt Disney World's cavalcade

She'll be joined by Miguel from "Coco" and Nick and Judy from "Zootopia."

ORLANDO, Fla — We don't talk about Bruno, no, no, no...but we can talk about how Mirabel will be joining the Walt Disney World cavalcade that circles the park several times throughout the park.

Disney fans who visit the park will be able to wave to Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios' film "Encanto" as she joins the "Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade" starting June 26, the park announced in a news release.

She will be joined by Miguel from “Coco,” Nick and Judy from “Zootopia,” Max, Goof, Moana and more, the park said.

The "Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade" features a growing line-up of old favorites a new Disney characters returning to Magic Kingdom Park during Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary celebration.