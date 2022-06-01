x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Mirabel from 'Encanto' to debut in Walt Disney World's cavalcade

She'll be joined by Miguel from "Coco" and Nick and Judy from "Zootopia."
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort
Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film “Encanto” will make her debut June 26, 2022, at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. She will be featured in the “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade!” which winds its way through the park several times each day. This super-sized cavalcade features nearly 30 Disney and Pixar friends, including Miguel from “Coco,” Nick and Judy from “Zootopia,” Baloo and King Louie from “The Jungle Book,” Princess Elena, Merida, Moana, The Incredibles and more. The “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade!” is part of a growing line-up of new and returning magical entertainment at Magic Kingdom Park during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration. (David Roark, Photographer)

ORLANDO, Fla — We don't talk about Bruno, no, no, no...but we can talk about how Mirabel will be joining the Walt Disney World cavalcade that circles the park several times throughout the park.

Disney fans who visit the park will be able to wave to Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios' film "Encanto" as she joins the "Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade" starting June 26, the park announced in a news release.

She will be joined by Miguel from “Coco,” Nick and Judy from “Zootopia,” Max, Goof, Moana and more, the park said. 

The "Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade" features a growing line-up of old favorites a new Disney characters returning to Magic Kingdom Park during Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary celebration. 

It features the most characters of any cavalcade to date, Walt Disney World says.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police: Man slices wife's throat, holds hand while she bleeds out in bathtub