Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old out of South Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — FDLE has issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old from Boynton Beach.

London Gordon, 13, was last seen in the area of the 3600 block of High Ridge Way in Boynton Beach. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray athletic pants.

She is 4 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 128 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

