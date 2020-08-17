Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old out of South Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — FDLE has issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old from Boynton Beach.
London Gordon, 13, was last seen in the area of the 3600 block of High Ridge Way in Boynton Beach. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray athletic pants.
She is 4 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 128 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
- Keeping an eye on 2 disturbances in the tropics
- Broward County Sheriff's Office lieutenant dies from COVID-19
- Man with 'disturbing obsession' into WWE fighter breaks into home after years of stalking
- Michigan sheriff's office sweep finds 7 missing kids, including 16-year-old victim of human trafficking
- Doctors warn that new CDC quarantine guidelines for COVID-19 survivors don't mean you have immunity
- Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri tests positive for COVID-19
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter