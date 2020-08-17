x
Florida

Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old out of South Florida

London Gordon was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray athletic pants.
Credit: FDLE

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — FDLE has issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old from Boynton Beach. 

London Gordon, 13, was last seen in the area of the 3600 block of High Ridge Way in Boynton Beach. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray athletic pants. 

She is 4 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 128 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. 

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

