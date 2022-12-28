Have you seen Kyleigh? Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old girl Florida girl

Kyleigh Curtis was last seen on North U.S. Highway 17-92 in Winter Springs.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl missing out of Seminole County.

Kyleigh Curtis was last seen on North U.S. Highway 17-92 in Winter Springs, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 and 95 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Authorities say Kyleigh also has a small birthmark on her left arm.

The teen was last seen wearing a hot pink hoodie, light pink sweatpants and black shoes and may be carrying two small white bags.

Anyone who knows where Kyleigh may be is asked to contact the Winter Springs Police Department at 407-327-1000 or call 911.