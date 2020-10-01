WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — A former beauty queen was convicted of an ugly crime.

A judge in West Palm Beach, Fla. sentenced Mrs. Florida 2016 to a month in federal prison for stealing her mother’s social security checks.

The Palm Beach Post reports the judge also ordered Karyn Turk to perform 100 hours of community service – to remind her of the time she never spent with her mother, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for three years in a nursing home.

The $46,000 she stole was supposed to pay for her care.

According to WKMG, Turk brought a check for that amount to court – to reimburse the government – but the judge said she couldn’t “buy her way out of jail.”

“Choices in life have consequences, I'm sorry to tell you," U.S Magistrate Bruce Reinhart said.

Turk spent the money she stole on shopping sprees, fancy dinners and a nanny for her kids, according to the Post.

The nursing home bills added up to $219,000.

Now, as Turk gets ready to trade in her evening gowns for a prison jumpsuit, she’s suing the nursing home.

The Post says she’s claiming negligence led to her mother’s death.

The home is suing her for unpaid bills, and a court-appointed guardian is trying to take control of her mother’s estate.

Turk has a lot of social media followers. She’s a conservative commentator, and her lawyer said her reputation has been badly damaged.

“If you steal from the government, you’re not going to have a reputation as an honest person,” the judge said.

