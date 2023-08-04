Miss Venezuela dies after car crash in Florida, reports say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — The reigning Miss Venezuela was identified as the woman who died after rear-ending a semi-truck in Orlando back in early July, according to multiple reports.
Ariana Viera, 26, is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel before crashing into a semi-truck that was slowing down for a red light on July 13 at Boggy Creek Road, north of J. Lawson Boulevard, Orlando's WKMG-TV reported.
Authorities said Viera died at the hospital before 1 a.m. the next day.
The 51-year-old driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries as a result of the crash, WKMG reported.
Her mother, Vivian Ochoa, told Orlando's Telemundo 31 that the 26-year-old had been exhausted before the crash. She also told the outlet that her daughter had recently been selected to participate in another beauty pageant in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, to represent Venezuela.