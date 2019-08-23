HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 10-year-old girl who was last seen in Miami-Dade County.
What other people are reading right now:
- Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them
- Port Richey man accused of forcing boy to sit on toilet for hours
- Woman brings meth to her court appearance for drug charges, deputies say
- 'Hero' neighbor shoots, kills man in domestic violence situation, sheriff says
- Florida serial killer who targeted gay men set to die tonight, here's the last meal he ordered
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.