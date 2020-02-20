VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Coast Guard is continuing its search for two overdue boaters from Panama City.

They are Gerald Cook, 81, and his 55-year-old son Peter. They are missing, along with four dogs.

Investigators say they are on a 52-foot yellow steel boat named "Rome."

The Coast Guard got a call from family saying the men were expected to arrive in Vero Beach on Tuesday after traveling from Panama City by the Okeechobee Waterway.

The search has covered 31,499 square miles in the Gulf of Mexico since Wednesday. If you have any information that could aid in the search, please call 305-415-6800.

