Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Lake County girl

FDLE: Aja Smith may be with Clifford Smith in the Trenton area.

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert for a 1-year-old Florida girl was issued Thursday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Aja Smith was last seen near the 900 block of Bottomley Lane in Fruitland Park.

Investigators say she might be with Clifford Smith in the Trenton area. The two could be in a 2005, black Chevrolet Colorado, FL tag number B6LYP, according to FDLE.

Clifford is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, investigators say. He also has multiple upper body tattoos.

Aja was last seen wearing a pair of black pants with silver glitter, a

superman t-shirt, and princess crown earrings.

Anyone who has information on where Aja is should call the Fruitland Park Police Department at 352-343-2101 or 911.