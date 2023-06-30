Missing Child Alert issued for mising baby girl last seen in May 2023

It's possible Faith Rivero Dios is in the company of 23-year-old Rosmary Dios Mons.

NAPLES, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old baby who has not been seen since May 31, 2023.

Faith Rivero Dios was last seen in the area of Jonquil Lane near the Summer Lakes apartments, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. The baby is described as 1-foot, 10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

It's possible Faith is in the company of 23-year-old Rosmary Dios Mons. She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.