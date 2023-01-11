Have you seen Aubrey? Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl

Aubrey Iafelice was last seen in the area of Stewart Street in Wildwood, according to authorities.

WILDWOOD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old from Sumter County.

The 12-year-old is described as being 5 feet tall and 96 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black "Slipknot" hooded jacket, brown cargo pants and dirty white Converse sneakers.

She might also be carrying a white and pink mini Hello Kitty backpack.

Iafelice's hair may be brown in the back and black in the front with a blue tint.