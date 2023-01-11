Have you seen Aubrey? Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl

WILDWOOD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old from Sumter County.
Aubrey Iafelice was last seen in the area of Stewart Street in Wildwood, according to authorities.
The 12-year-old is described as being 5 feet tall and 96 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black "Slipknot" hooded jacket, brown cargo pants and dirty white Converse sneakers.
She might also be carrying a white and pink mini Hello Kitty backpack.
Iafelice's hair may be brown in the back and black in the front with a blue tint.
Anyone with information on where she may be can contact FDLE or the
Wildwood Police Department at 352-330-1355 or 911.