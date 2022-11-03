Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Old Town

She was last seen on Oct. 16.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen several weeks ago in Old Town, Florida.

Demiah Appling was last in the area of Suwannee Gardens on Oct. 16, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.

She was wearing a black t-shirt, navy blue Nike slides and either pink and white shorts or Spongebob Squarepants shorts.

An investigation underway upgraded the case to a missing child alert, FDLE says.

Appling is 5 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.