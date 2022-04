Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.

NAPLES, Fla. — Have you seen Carlos? Authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old last seen in Naples.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Carlos Ramirez was last seen in the area of 55th Terrace SW wearing a green shirt and torn black pants.

Ramirez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds, authorities described.