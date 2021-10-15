Missing Child Alert issued for 2-month-old baby boy

The 2-month-old, Matthew Smith, could be in the company of Monica Myers and Ben Smith Jr., authorities say.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Have you seen 2-month-old baby Matthew?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee has issued a missing child alert for Matthew Smith.

The infant was last seen Aug. 16, 2021, in the north Fort Myers, Fla. area, law enforcement says. He was one week old when he was last seen.

It is possible that he is in the company of Monica Myers and Ben Smith Jr. Myers is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Smith is described as 5-feet, 10-inches, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.