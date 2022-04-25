Missing Child Alert issued for newborn in Fort Pierce

The 2-month-old could be in the company of Robert Lisby and Joy Tyler, FDLE says.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Have you seen Azzan Lisby?

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 2-month-old baby. He was reported missing on Feb. 16, 2022, last seen in the area of North 12th Street in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement believes the child could be in the company of Robert Lisby, 41, and Joy Tyler, 39. Robert may have a tattoo on his right forearm. Authorities say they could be traveling in a grey Dodge Durango with Florida tag PETC97.

A photo has not been released of the child but he's described as being two feet (24 inches) and weighing 10 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. FDLE released pictures of both Robert Lisby and Tyler.

Robert Lisby is described as 5-feet, 10-inches, and weighs 220. Tyler is 5-feet, 8-inches, and weighs 180.