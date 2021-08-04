Missing Child Alert canceled, 2-month-old found safe

Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported the infant was found safe around 11 p.m.

The child was reported missing Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m.

Original text: Have you seen Jameelah? A Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 2-month-old last seen in Boca Raton.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Jameelah Penascino was 1-foot, 1-inch tall, 10 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Authorities believe Jameelah may be in the company of her mother, Mariah Penascino. She's known to wear a head scart, law enforcement says.