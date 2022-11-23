Have you seen Aaron? Authorities issues Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old boy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Have you seen Aaron Pena?
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the 5-year-old boy who was last seen in the Orlando area before wandering away from his home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office reports.
Pena was wearing a brown long-sleeve shirt with a bear holding a boombox on it and light-colored dinosaur pajama pants in the area of Savannah Landing Circle, FDLE said in a news release.
Authorities say the 5-year-old is 3-foot-11, weighs 41 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Aaron is nonverbal and has autism, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says.
Anyone with information on Pena's whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357.