Have you seen Aaron? Authorities issues Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old boy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Have you seen Aaron Pena?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the 5-year-old boy who was last seen in the Orlando area before wandering away from his home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office reports.

Pena was wearing a brown long-sleeve shirt with a bear holding a boombox on it and light-colored dinosaur pajama pants in the area of Savannah Landing Circle, FDLE said in a news release.

Authorities say the 5-year-old is 3-foot-11, weighs 41 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Aaron is nonverbal and has autism, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says.