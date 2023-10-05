Missing Child Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl out of Central Florida

Anyone with information about where the teen is can contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101 or 911.

GRAND ISLAND, Fla — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a missing 16-year-old girl out of Central Florida.

Aliyah Duncan was reportedly last seen in the area of Sundance Drive in Grand Island, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement explains in the alert.

The teen is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark hoodie and dark gym shorts.

Anyone with information about where the teen is can contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101 or 911.