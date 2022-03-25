Missing Child Alert canceled for Fort Walton Beach teen

Authorities say Charlotte Sullivan has been found safe.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE: Authorities say the Missing Child Alert for Charlotte Sullivan has been canceled. The 17-year-old has been found safe.

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl last seen Friday in Fort Walton Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Charlotte Sullivan was last spotted in the 100 block of Carson Drive Southeast. Authorities say she was wearing a navy short sleeve shirt and blue jeans with holes in them.

Sullivan is reported to have a "noticeable mole" on the left side of her neck and is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. She is also described as having brown eyes and light brown hair.