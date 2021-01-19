x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

Have you seen Aleysha? Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl

She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, a black shirt, short shorts and gray house slippers.
Credit: FDLE

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Have you seen Aleysha Hicks? 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for the 13-year-old girl. 

FDLE says she was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park. At the time, she was wearing a jean jacket, black shirt, short shorts and gray house slippers. 

She is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 110 pounds. 

If you have any information about where she may be, contact the FDLE or the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555. You can also dial 911.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter