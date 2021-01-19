Have you seen Aleysha? Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Have you seen Aleysha Hicks?
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for the 13-year-old girl.
FDLE says she was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park. At the time, she was wearing a jean jacket, black shirt, short shorts and gray house slippers.
She is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 110 pounds.
If you have any information about where she may be, contact the FDLE or the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555. You can also dial 911.
