Have you seen Aleysha? Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl

She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, a black shirt, short shorts and gray house slippers.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Have you seen Aleysha Hicks?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for the 13-year-old girl.

FDLE says she was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park. At the time, she was wearing a jean jacket, black shirt, short shorts and gray house slippers.

She is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 110 pounds.

If you have any information about where she may be, contact the FDLE or the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555. You can also dial 911.