Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old Tallahassee boy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen from the Florida Panhandle.
Darius Swain, 13, last was seen Friday in the area of Nekoma Court and Blountstown Street, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
It's believed he was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white Nike flip-flops. Swain is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, FDLE said.
Anyone with information about Swain's whereabouts is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or 911.
