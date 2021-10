Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla — Have you seen Jamari? Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for the teen last seen in Duval County.

According to FDLE, Jamari Hart, 15, was last seen in Jacksonville.

Authorities say Hart is wearing a black T-shirt and black basketball shorts. He also may be riding a light blue beach cruiser bicycle with grey fenders.