Missing Child Alert canceled after 13-year-old found safe in South Florida

Authorities believed Mia Kutner could have been riding in a self-propelled gray scooter.

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for 13-year-old Mia Kutner. The teen is safe, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The teen had been last seen Wednesday in the area of East Broadview Drive in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, FDLE said. The area is located near Surfside.

Kutner had been wearing a black tank top and black pants before she disappeared. She could have been riding in a self-propelled gray scooter, authorities say.

The 13-year-old was described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a birthmark on her right cheek.