Florida

Missing Child Alert issued for Miami girl

Call 911 if you know where 11-year-old Jayla Jones might be located.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Jayla Jones

MIAMI — A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl out of the Miami area.

Jayla Jones was last seen in the area of NE 1st Avenue and NE 67th Street, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jones is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, the agency said. It's believed she was wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.

