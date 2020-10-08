Missing Child Alert issued for Miami girl

MIAMI — A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl out of the Miami area.
Jayla Jones was last seen in the area of NE 1st Avenue and NE 67th Street, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Jones is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, the agency said. It's believed she was wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.
- National Hurricane Center tracks 'Invest 95-L' in the Atlantic
- Family of Don Lewis, whose cold case drew new interest after 'Tiger King,' offers $100K reward
- Reports: Big Ten votes to cancel 2020 football season
- 'I know this is not the only child, or will be the last child': Family of 17-year-old killed in shooting speaks out
- These phone numbers are contact tracers trying to get ahold of you
- Couple found dead likely knew their attacker, Lakeland Police say
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter