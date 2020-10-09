Have you seen Kyleigh? Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl

HASTINGS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Kyleigh Clark, 14, who was last seen Tuesday.
Officials say the 14-year-old's last known location was in the area of the 10000 block McMahon Avenue in Hastings, Florida.
Clark is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say she was last seen wearing a tie-dye jacket, black pants with holes, and black Vans.
No other information related to her disappearance was readily available.
Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact the St Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or 9-1-1.
